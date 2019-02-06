Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Scores first goal of 2018-19
Zykov scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.
Zykov tied the game at the 5:22 mark of the third period and finished the game with a team-high five shots on goal. Despite playing a key role in Tuesday's win, fantasy owners need not to concern themselves with Zykov dealings at this stage of his career.
