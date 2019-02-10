Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Sent to bench Saturday
Zykov was benched in the final 20 minutes of Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Golden Knights count as Zykov's third team of the 2018-19 season, so needless to say, he can ill-afford to have any factors interrupting his quest to earn a full-time roster spot with an NHL club. Nabbed by the Kings in the second round (37th overall) of the 2013 draft, Zykov didn't pan out in either Carolina or Edmonton before Vegas claimed him off the waiver wire on Dec. 29.
