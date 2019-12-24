Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Sent to bus league
The Golden Knights assigned Zykov to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Zykov's demotion suggests Cody Glass (concussion) is nearing a return to action. The 24-year-old Russian will continue to bounce between leagues this season, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.
