Olofsson (undisclosed) has been cleared to return to action for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson spent the past several weeks on long-term injured reserve, but he appeared to be in the mix to return Thursday after the Golden Knights reassigned Jonas Rondbjerg and Viliam Kmec to AHL Henderson on Wednesday. Head coach Ryan Craig said Thursday that Olofsson has officially been cleared to return, and he'll skate alongside Tomas Hertl and Trevor Connelly on Thursday. Across Olofsson's first four appearances of the regular season, he recorded four goals, an assist and a blocked shot while averaging 13:08 of ice time.