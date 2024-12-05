Olofsson notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Olofsson set up the Golden Knights' first two goals, scored by William Karlsson and Shea Theodore. The two helpers were Olofsson's first points in three appearances since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old winger started Wednesday on the third line but moved around the lineup throughout the game. He's at three goals, two assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through seven contests this season.