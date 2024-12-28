Olofsson notched two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Olofsson has four goals and five assists over his last nine outings. He's seen a little top-line time lately since Ivan Barbashev (upper body) has missed four straight games. Olofsson is up to seven goals, five assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 15 appearances, making him a solid choice for fantasy managers in need of pure offense.