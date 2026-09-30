Olofsson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Olofsson cashed in with the man advantage in the first period, opening the scoring. He's primarily expected to play on the second unit with the man advantage, as well as in a middle-six role at even strength. Olofsson's fantasy value comes down to his offense alone, and it was a little better than normal with 31 points over 78 outings between the Avalanche and the Flames in 2025-26. He also put up 29 points in just 56 appearances with Vegas during the 2024-25 regular season, so expect around 30 points and 100-plus shots if he cements his place in the Golden Knights' lineup this year. He also shot just 8.8 percent last year, his worst mark in a full campaign, so he's poised for a rebound with his efficiency.