Olofsson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Olofsson snapped a six-game point drought with the assist on Shea Theodore's second-period tally. While he's seen top-line minutes at even strength recently, Olofsson hasn't cashed in on the opportunity, leaving the door open for Mark Stone to return to that role eventually. Olofsson has 20 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 34 appearances, production that makes him a good fit for the middle six.
