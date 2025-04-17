Olofsson scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Olofsson got the Golden Knights on the board late in the second period and set up Pavel Dorofeyev on the go-ahead goal in the third. The 29-year-old Olofsson missed two games due to an illness in April but still had four points over his last five outings. He'll be getting his first taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring, and he should continue to occupy a middle-six role with power-play time for the Golden Knights. He had 15 goals, 29 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 56 appearances in the regular season.