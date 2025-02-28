Olofsson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Olofsson has three helpers over his last five games, but this was his first power-play point since his Jan. 7 goal versus the Sharks. The 29-year-old was down on the second line Thursday after playing the previous two games in a top-line role. Olofsson has 22 points (seven on the power play), 73 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances this season. He hasn't been an elite scorer, but he's produced enough offense to be worth a look in fantasy formats that don't require too much category coverage.