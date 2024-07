Olofsson signed a one-year, $1.075 million contract with Vegas on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Olofsson notched seven goals and 15 points in 51 regular-season outings for Buffalo in 2023-24 while averaging a career-low 11:34 of ice time per contest. He could bounce back in Vegas, but opportunities might be limited if he occupies a bottom-six spot in the lineup.