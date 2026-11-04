Olofsson (undisclosed) might be an option to play Thursday in Detroit, per SinBin.vegas.

Olofsson is on long-term injured reserve, so he would need to be activated before he can play. However, Vegas reassigned Jonas Rondbjerg and Viliam Kmec to the minors Wednesday, which might have been in preparation for the Golden Knights to activate Olofsson. The 31-year-old Olofsson has four goals and five points in four appearances this season, but that small sample size doesn't accurately represent what he typically does offensively. He had 13 goals and 31 points in 78 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Calgary in 2025-26.