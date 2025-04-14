Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Olofsson (illness) is feeling better and should be available for Tuesday's road game against the Flames, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson has been unavailable for the last two games due to his illness, but he'll be able to return to the ice for the Golden Knights' penultimate game of the regular season. He's recorded points in four of his last seven appearances, generating three goals, two assists, four hits and three blocked shots while averaging 13:52 of ice time.