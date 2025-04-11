Olofsson (illness) won't play Thursday versus Seattle, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Olofsson has 14 goals and 27 points in 54 outings in 2024-25. Alexander Holtz is projected to draw into the lineup due to Olofsson's absence. The 29-year-old Olofsson's next chance to play will come Saturday versus Nashville.
