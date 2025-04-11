Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Olofsson (illness) won't play Thursday versus Seattle, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Olofsson has 14 goals and 27 points in 54 outings in 2024-25. Alexander Holtz is projected to draw into the lineup due to Olofsson's absence. The 29-year-old Olofsson's next chance to play will come Saturday versus Nashville.

More News