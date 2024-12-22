Olofsson notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Olofsson has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 29-year-old winger has worked his way into a top-six role at even strength, though he could be on the outs for that spot after seeing just 11:05 of ice time Saturday. Olofsson has been productive in 2024-25 with 10 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances. He's a scoring-only option, but he's done enough of that to be considered in deeper fantasy formats.