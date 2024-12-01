Olofsson (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Utah on Saturday.
Olofosson missed 20 games due to the injury. He'll likely return in a bottom-six role, and he could be an option for power-play time as well. The Swede had three goals on 11 shots over four games before his absence.
