Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson: Reunites with Vegas

Olofsson signed a one-year, $1.638,330 contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Olofsson spent 2025-26 with the Avalanche and the Flames, earning a total of 13 goals, 18 assists, 147 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 78 regular-season games. The 30-year-old winger has topped the 30-point mark five times in his seven full NHL seasons, but this was the first time he had done so since 2022-23. This will be his second stint with the Golden Knights, and he'll likely be tasked with filling at least part of the power-play void left behind by Vegas' trade that sent Pavel Dorofeyev to the Rangers.