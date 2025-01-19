Olofsson scored a goal and took two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Olofsson found the back of the net for the first time since Jan.7, when he netted a goal in a 4-2 win over the Sharks. This goal allowed him to extend his point streak to three contests, a span in which he's recorded one goal and three assists. The 29-year-old winger has been limited to 25 appearances this season, but he's been productive when available due to his 10 goals and 18 total points in that span.