Olofsson scored two goals, including one on the power play, and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Olofsson has four goals over his last three games. The 29-year-old winger is up to seven tallies (four on the power play), two assists, 27 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances. Olofsson may be considered for a move to the top line after Ivan Barbashev (upper body) was injured in Sunday's contest.