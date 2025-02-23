Olofsson logged an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Olofsson has two helpers over his last three contests. The game in between those assists saw Olofsson leave with an injury after just 33 seconds of ice time, but he was able to heal up during the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Swedish winger is up to 11 goals, 10 assists, 70 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 36 appearances this season. Olofsson has a little fantasy value as an offense-only option as long as he stays on the top line at even strength, though any slip from the Golden Knights could see Mark Stone retake that spot.