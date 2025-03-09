Olofsson (lower body) is warming up ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings, indicating that he'll be available for the matchup, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson missed Friday's win over Pittsburgh and was considered a game-time decision for Sunday. However, he's been cleared to return following a one-game absence. The 29-year-old has recorded points in three of his last seven appearances, logging three assists, four hits and a blocked shot while averaging 12:28 of ice time in that span.