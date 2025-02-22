Olofsson (upper body) is expected to play against Vancouver on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Olofsson won't miss any additional playing time after leaving the team's 4-3 win over Boston on Feb. 8. He has compiled 11 goals, 20 points and 65 shots on net in 35 appearances this season.
