Olofsson was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Olofsson was already ruled out for the Golden Knights' road trip, so he won't be back before Sunday. He's already missed the requisite 10 games and 24 days that comes with an LTIR designation, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's ready.
