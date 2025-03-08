Olofsson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Kings, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Olofsson sat out Friday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh due to his lower-body injury. Reilly Smith, who was acquired from the Rangers on Thursday, slotted in on the fourth line in place of Olofsson on Friday. Olofsson's next chance to return to game action will come Tuesday in Pittsburgh, when the Golden Knights kick off a four-game road trip.