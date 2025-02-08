Olofsson won't return to Saturday's clash against Boston because of an upper-body injury, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Olofsson logged just one shift before he had to exit the game. He entered Saturday's action with 11 goals and 20 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25. Vegas is off until Feb. 22 because of the 4 Nations Face-Off, so Olofsson will have plenty of time to rest before he's in danger of missing further games.
