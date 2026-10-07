Olofsson sustained an undisclosed injured in Tuesday's game versus the Kraken, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson is undergoing further evaluation, and an update isn't expected until Thursday. That leaves his status up in the air for Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs. Olofsson scored twice in Tuesday's contest prior to his exit, which came when Ben Meyers boarded him in the third period. Vegas isn't carrying an extra healthy forward at this time, so the team made need a roster move to fill out its lineup if Olofsson has to miss time.