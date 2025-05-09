Olofsson scored two power-play goals on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.
Olofsson played a massive role in the Golden Knights' offense, but it still wasn't enough. His goals were his first playoff tallies in his career. The 29-year-old winger is at four points, 11 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating over six playoff appearances. Given his success in Game 2, it's unlikely he'll be exiting the lineup if the Golden Knights change their forward units for Game 3 in Edmonton on Saturday.
