Olofsson (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Sabres.
Olofsson will miss at least one game while under the weather, and it happens to be against his former team. The 29-year-old has 13 points over 18 appearances this season, so it's a notable forward absence for the Golden Knights. Tanner Laczynski is expected to be in the lineup Saturday.
