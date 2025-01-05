Share Video

Olofsson (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Sabres.

Olofsson will miss at least one game while under the weather, and it happens to be against his former team. The 29-year-old has 13 points over 18 appearances this season, so it's a notable forward absence for the Golden Knights. Tanner Laczynski is expected to be in the lineup Saturday.

