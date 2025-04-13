Olofsson (illness) will not play versus the Predators on Saturday, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Olofsson is set to miss his second game in a row. There's been no update on his status, leaving his availability for the final two contests of the regular season in doubt. The Golden Knights head out on their last road trip with stops in Calgary on Tuesday and in Vancouver on Wednesday to close out the regular season.
