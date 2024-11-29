Olofsson (lower body), who returned from his conditioning loan with AHL Henderson on Friday, won't play in this evening's game against Winnipeg, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Olofsson is getting close to being an option for Vegas but isn't quite ready yet. He has three goals in four appearances with the Golden Knights in 2024-25. The 29-year-old didn't log a game with Henderson during his conditioning stint.
