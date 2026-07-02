Golden Knights' Ville Heinola: Gets one-way contract from Vegas

Heinola signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Heinola is reportedly on a one-way deal, which suggests Vegas will at least consider him for NHL minutes. The 25-year-old logged 21 points in 44 regular-season games for AHL Manitoba, but he went without a point in five NHL games with the Jets. He also had six points in 10 games at the IIHF World Championship with Finland in May. Heinola's far from a lock to make the Opening Night roster, but the fresh start could serve him well.