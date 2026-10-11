Heinola was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday.

Heinola will join the Golden Knights prior to their upcoming two-game road trip across the Central Division. The 25-year-old blueliner has been solid to start the new season with AHL Henderson, as he's compiled a power-play goal and seven shots on net across three games. While his playing time with Vegas won't be guaranteed, the upcoming road trip will give him the opportunity to make his debut for the Golden Knights after appearing in some capacity at the NHL level for Winnipeg in each of the last six seasons.