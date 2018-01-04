Carrier (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve and will draw into Thursday's lineup against the Blues.

Carrier has been sidelined since late November because of the upper-body issue, but he will finally rejoin the team in action Thursday, serving on the fourth line. It's unlikely he will gain fantasy relevance in the majority of leagues anytime soon, however, averaging just 8:40 of ice time and totaling two points (one goal, one assist) in the 20 games prior to his injury.