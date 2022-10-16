Carrier posted an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Carrier set up Keegan Kolesar's goal just 12 seconds into the game. After missing the season opener with an abdominal injury, Carrier has played in the last two contests. The physical winger has an assist, six shots on net, four hits and two blocked shots in those outings. When healthy, he should be a fixture on the Golden Knights' fourth line, though he's never posted more than 20 points in a season.