Carrier (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

This rules out Carrier for Sunday's contest against the Flyers, but he'll be eligible to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday, should he be healthy enough to do so. Either way, fantasy owners probably aren't concerning themselves with a guy who plays sparingly even when healthy and has added just three points through 34 games for Vegas.

