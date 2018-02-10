Golden Knights' William Carrier: Appears on injured reserve
Carrier (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.
This rules out Carrier for Sunday's contest against the Flyers, but he'll be eligible to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday, should he be healthy enough to do so. Either way, fantasy owners probably aren't concerning themselves with a guy who plays sparingly even when healthy and has added just three points through 34 games for Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Heading home for evaluation•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Suffers mystery ailment Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Appears sluggish in return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Activated for Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Status quo•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Will remain in press box Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...