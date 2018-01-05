Golden Knights' William Carrier: Appears sluggish in return
Carrier returned from an upper-body injury Thursday night against the Blues, but he went minus-2 and recorded only 6:54 of ice time in the 2-1 road loss.
Not much has been expected of Carrier, as he's only averaging 8:35 of ice time through 21 contests with the nascent club, but it was still disappointing to see him out on the ice for both goals allowed. We wouldn't trust the fourth-liner as he hasn't had much of a hand in the Golden Knights' incredible start at 27-10-2 within a competitive Pacific Division.
