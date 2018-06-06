Golden Knights' William Carrier: Available Thursday
Carrier (undisclosed) is an option for the Golden Knights' Game 5 clash with Washington on Thursday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
While Carrier may be healthy, there is no guarantee he will slot into the lineup. If he does suit up, it will likely be at the expense of Ryan Carpenter or Ryan Reaves. Given how close to the vest coach Gerard Gallant has been playing it with his lineups, fantasy owners will probably need to wait until warmups regarding Carrier's status.
