Carrier (upper body) will return to practice Saturday.
Carrier hasn't played since March 25, missing Vegas' final 11 regular-season games after suffering an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old winger logged six goals, eight points and 89 hits across 39 games in an injured-plagued campaign. If healthy, Carrier will likely return to a bottom-six role with the Knights in the postseason.
