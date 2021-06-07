Carrier produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.
Carrier drew the secondary assist on Patrick Brown's third-period goal. Through 11 playoff games, Carrier has just two assists to go with 22 shots on net and 35 hits. The 26-year-old is likely to remain in a fourth-line role, which isn't expected to lead to much offense.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: One of each Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Grabs helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Buries goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Registers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Stays hot with goal•