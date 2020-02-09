Golden Knights' William Carrier: Bags helper
Carrier delivered an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
The physical winger extended his career-high output to 16 points in 57 games. Carrier has added 171 hits, 81 shots and 33 PIM this season. His strong play has earned him a spot on the third line, although he'll likely go back to a more suitable fourth-line role when Cody Glass (lower body) and William Karlsson (upper body) return to the lineup.
