Carrier scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Carrier scored at 17:24 of the third period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. The physical winger has multiple hits in 12 straight contests, and he's added three points and 19 shots on net in that span. For the season, the fourth-liner has 11 goals, four helpers, 87 shots, 108 hits and a plus-6 rating through 42 appearances.
