Carrier scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Carrier scored at 6:12 of the second period to extend the Golden Knights' lead to 3-0. The 26-year-old winger has five tallies, seven assists, 52 shots on net, 103 hits and a minus-1 rating in 43 outings. He's played almost exclusively as a fourth-liner this season.