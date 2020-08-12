Carrier scored a goal and doled out five hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Carrier made the most of his 11:03 of ice time Tuesday, with his second-period tally holding up as the game-winner. The 25-year-old winger has two goals, 13 hits, 10 shots and a plus-2 rating in four playoff games. He'll likely be limited to a fourth-line role -- outside of physicality, he doesn't offer much to fantasy managers.