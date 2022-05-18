Carrier posted nine goals and 20 points in 63 appearances in 2021-22.

Carrier missed time with some injuries, but he was still able to enjoy career-best production. With longtime linemate Ryan Reaves moving on to the Rangers, Carrier picked up the pace a bit in physicality, notching 159 hits and 34 PIM. At 27 years old, he's unlikely to take a significant step forward on offense again in his career -- the Quebec native should be a regular presence on the fourth line for the Golden Knights if his fairly affordable $1.4 million cap hit isn't moved in the offseason.