Carrier posted nine goals and 20 points in 63 appearances in 2021-22.
Carrier missed time with some injuries, but he was still able to enjoy career-best production. With longtime linemate Ryan Reaves moving on to the Rangers, Carrier picked up the pace a bit in physicality, notching 159 hits and 34 PIM. At 27 years old, he's unlikely to take a significant step forward on offense again in his career -- the Quebec native should be a regular presence on the fourth line for the Golden Knights if his fairly affordable $1.4 million cap hit isn't moved in the offseason.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Scores goal in return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Surfaces on LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Won't travel with team•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Still not close to returning•