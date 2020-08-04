Carrier scored the game-winning goal and had a team-leading six shots with four hits in Monday's 5-3 round-robin win over Dallas.

Carrier received a carom off the end boards and deftly went between his legs with his back to the net to put the Golden Knights up 4-3 with 5:13 left in the third period. It was the third of four straight Vegas goals in the final 10:14 of regulation and was the first career playoff tally for Carrier. The 25-year-old appeared in a career-high 71 games during the regular season, amassing seven goals and 12 assists.