Per head coach Gerard Gallant, Carrier (undisclosed) is "real close" to returning to game action, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier hasn't played since he sustained his undisclosed injury during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, but it sounds like the Golden Knights will have the physical winger back in their lineup at some point during the Stanley Cup Finals against Washington. His return to action will add some grit up front for Vegas, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's gone scoreless while averaging just 7:58 of ice time in nine games this postseason.