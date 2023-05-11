Carrier logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Carrier earned his first point in five playoff contests when he set up a Nicolas Roy tally in the third period. Since returning to lineup April 27 in Game 5 against the Jets, Carrier has posted 21 hits, three blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating. The 28-year-old winger is unlikely to see more than fourth-line minutes during the playoffs, so his chances to produce offense will remain limited.