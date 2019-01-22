Carrier is not dealing with an illness, but he continues to miss time due to an injury, per Golden Knights GM George McPhee, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Carrier has missed seven straight games and remains without a timetable for his return. The winger's penchant for hits -- he ranks first in that category through 44 games -- invites injuries, but it's that very style that amps up the home crowd. Look for Oscar Lindberg and Tomas Nosek to continue holding down the fort in the bottom six with Carrier unavailable.