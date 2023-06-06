Carrier recorded two helpers in Vegas' 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.

Carrier primarily serves on Vegas' fourth line, so it wasn't surprising when he recorded just a goal and an assist in his first 12 playoff outings this year. However, he's heated up recently, providing a goal and four points over his last three contests. Carrier's second assist Monday came during a Vegas power play, making that his first point with the man advantage in the 2023 postseason.