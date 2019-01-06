Golden Knights' William Carrier: Dealing with illness
Carrier (illness) is not in Sunday's lineup against New Jersey, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Carrier was scratched Sunday but it was assumed that he was a healthy scratch, sitting in favor of Oscar Lindberg. The 24-year-old shouldn't miss too much time with his ailment. Vegas plays the Rangers on Tuesday, so another update on his status should pop up before then.
